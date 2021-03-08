Ajith wins 6 medals at the TN Shooting Championship Competition

Actor Ajith has represented the Chennai Rifle Club and won 6 medals in the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship Competition held between March 2 to March 7. The Viswasam actor won six medals in the various categories as follows

Center Fire Pistol .32 (NR) 25mts Team - Gold

Standard Pistol .22 (ISSF) 25mts Team - Gold

Standard Pistol .22 (NR) 25mts Team - Silver

Free Pistol .22 (NR) 50mts Team - Gold



Competitions were conducted for 5 days from 3rd March and 900 shooters from across TN participated. 2D Entertainment's co-producer Rajsekar Pandian, the Secretary of Chennai Rifle Club organized the event. Rajsekara Pandian along with DVS Rao, Secretary-General of National Rifle Association, Tamilselvan DGP, Ravikrishnan Sectrtary TN Shooting Association, and Gopinath Joint Secretary of the Chennai Rifle Club gave away the medals.

Wishes are pouring in for the actor for pursuing this new hobby of rifle shooting and came through with flying colors.