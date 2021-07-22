Ajith's bike riding pics go viral!

Thala Ajith's passion for riding expensive bikes is a well-known fact. Whenever the actor gets free from films, he loves to go to various places on one of the expensive sports bikes from his garage. The actor has a wide range of collections of the top model bikes in the globe.
Before the lockdown, the actor went on a trip from Hyderabad to Chennai and some of the pics from the bike ride are now out on the internet. Needless to say, these pics have become viral.
On the work front, Ajith has one more schedule left in his cop action thriller Vaimai. He will also begin shooting for his next with Valimai director H Vinoth in October.
Sources say that Valimai is likely to release for Pooja Holidays.