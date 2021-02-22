Ajith's Billa to have a re-release on March 12!

Thala Ajith's classic blockbuster Billa i s all set to re-release on March 12. As fans of Ajith have been waiting for more than two years to see their matinee idol on the big screen, exhibitors hope that the re-release of Billa will attract the young crowd. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Billa (2007) also features Nayanthara, Prabhu, Namitha, Rahman, and Santhanam in the lead roles.

Ajith's last release in Tamil was Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. The actor's cop action thriller Valimai was supposed to release for last year's Diwali but due to the COVID19 pandemic, the shoot got affected and now, the makers are looking for an apt release in August.

Meanwhile, our sources say that Ajith and the team Valimai will soon wrap up the final schedule of the film in a foreign location.