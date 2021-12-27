Ajith's character in Valimai is based on a real-life cop. In his interview with The New Indian Express, H Vinoth, the director of the film had said: "When Jayalalithaa ma'am was the Chief Minister, a bike racer was made an SI directly. We have taken that as an inspiration for this character. who is an ex-racing professional turned cop", said H Vinoth.

From this interview, it's very clear that Ajith plays an ex-racing professional turned cop in the film. Vinoth also said that Telugu actor Kartikeya was apprehensive to play the antagonist but after understanding it's Ajith's film and strong character, he agreed to play the antagonist.

Vinoth also clarified that he did not write Valimai for any other hero. I was misquoted in the interview, said H Vinoth, who added that he had the script and altered it a bit for Ajith Kumar.

Valimai to release this Pongal in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.