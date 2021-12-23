Ajith's fit look in 'Valimai' is the talk of the town!

In the new pics released in the lyrical video of the Whistle Theme from Valimai, actor Ajith Kumar looks super fit.

In his previous blockbuster Viswasam, Ajith looked old and also gained weight to play the middle-aged dad. But now for Valimai, Ajith looks super fit with a clean-shaven look and black hairdo. The Whistle Theme from Valimai sounds simple, cool, and stylish. Yuvan Shankar Raja is scoring the music for this biggie