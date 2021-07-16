Ajith's 'Kadhal Kottai' producer wants to team up with the star!

Famous producer Sivasakthi Pandian of Kadhal Kottai, Vanmath i, and Kaalamellam Kadhal Vazhga fame has expressed his interest in teaming up with Ajith again. Sivasakthi Pandian has said that Ajith is a good human and a hardworking star, who rose to fame only because he stayed true to his profession.

Sivasakthi Pandian's last few films failed at the box office in the early 2000s and late 90s and hence, he eventually stayed out of film production.

On the 25th anniversary of Kadhal Kottai, one of the biggest blockbusters in Ajith's career, Sivasakthi Pandian has revealed that he is praying daily to God and requesting that he should reunite with the Mankatha star.

Ajith had earlier helped producers like AM Ratnam, Sathya Jyothi Thiagarajan, and even Boney Kapoor to get back into the busines