Ajith's life philosophies in the catchy 'Naanga Vera Maari' from 'Valimai'!

In the Naanga Vera Maari, the first single track of Valimai, the lyrics written by Vignesh Shivan are sure to lift the spirits of Thala Ajith's fans.
The actor speaks his life philosophies like one should be friends with everyone, not letdown anybody, talk less, work more and take care of one's own family, there are so many other life lessons were packed in the short yet catchy song.
The visuals look colorful and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja maintained the tempo throughout the song.
Dinesh has choreographed the song and one could also see Ajith operating the drone camera on the sets for aerial shots. He also interacts with the folk dancers on the sets.
Produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth, Valimai's first look teaser is likely to release for Independence Day.
Watch the video song here: