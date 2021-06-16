Ajith's next after 'Valimai' with Vinoth will be a quickie!

We had earlier reported that Thala Ajith is all set to begin a new film with his Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai director Vinoth. The latest update is that the makers are planning to wrap up the yet-untitled film within two to three months.

Yes, Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios will be bankrolling the new film while the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed. Sources say that the shoot of this new film will begin before the theatrical release of Valimai and it may be an OTT film!

Valimai is scheduled to release on Diwali 2021. Touted to be a cop-action thriller, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Nirav Shah cranks the camera.