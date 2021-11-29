Ajith's 'Vaalee' to be remade in Hindi, legal tussle between SJ Suryah and Boney Kapoor!

Thala Ajith's blockbuster Tamil film Vaalee is all set to be remade in Hindi. Boney Kapoor has procured the remake rights from Nic Arts Chakravarthy, the original producer of Vaalee.

However, SJ Suryah has moved the court because earlier Thiagarajan Kumararaja won a case against Aaranya Kaandam producer that the remake rights belong to the scriptwriter and not the producer.