Ajith's 'Vaalee' to be remade in Hindi, legal tussle between SJ Suryah and Boney Kapoor!

Thala Ajith's blockbuster Tamil film Vaalee is all set to be remade in Hindi. Boney Kapoor has procured the remake rights from Nic Arts Chakravarthy, the original producer of Vaalee.
However, SJ Suryah has moved the court because earlier Thiagarajan Kumararaja won a case against Aaranya Kaandam producer that the remake rights belong to the scriptwriter and not the producer.
Sources say that SJ Suryah wants to remake Vaalee, his debut directorial film in Hindi, and even has plans to play the lead role. The filmmaker turned actor is fine directing the remake if Ajith plays the lead role in the Hindi version.
Sources say that Boney Kapoor is planning to rope in a big Bollywood hero to play the lead in the Hindi version