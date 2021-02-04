Ajith's Valimai team to shoot a high-octane action scene in Spain!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Ajith's Valimai team is likely to shoot to a high-octane action scene in Spain. The film's director H Vinoth has almost completed 80% shoot and only two to three weeks left to completely wrap up the big-budget action thriller.

While the makers will resume the shoot in Hyderabad, a major stunt scene will have to be shot in a foreign country. Initially, the makers had planned to shoot in England but now, they have decided to shoot in Spain.