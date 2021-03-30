Ajith’s 'Valimai' TN sold for record price!

The producer of the film Boney Kapoor announced through Twitter : “We at Bayview Projects & Zee Studios are happy to announce that the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of our film #Valimai have been entrusted with Raahul of Romeo pictures @mynameisraahul and @Gopuram_Cinemas ”

Anbuchezhiyan of Gopuram Cinemas, is Kollywood’s biggest financier and Raahul has been in film production for some time. The buzz is that they have purchased Tamil Nadu theatricals for a whopping amount, the highest for a Thala Ajith film.



Valimai is supposed to be an action-packed thriller. The shoot of the film is almost over except for an action scene in Spain, which will be shot soon. The film which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, is slated for an August 15, Independence day weekend release.