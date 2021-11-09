Ajith's Valimai to release in Telugu and Hindi?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Thala Ajith's Valimai is also likely to have a simultaneous release in Telugu and Hindi besides the Tamil version. The film's producer Boney Kapoor has already asked his team to dub the film in Hindi and using his clout, a decent to good release is possible in Hindi. Talks have also been initiated for a simultaneous release in Telugu.

Directed by H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame, Huma Qureshi, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in the film. Telugu actor Kartikeya of RX100 fame plays the baddie in Valimai.

Valimai is all set to release for Pongal 2022. After Valimai, Ajith and Vinoth are all set to reunite with Boney Kapoor again