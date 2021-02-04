Actors Aju Varghese and Gokul Suresh team up for Gaganachaari, which is reportedly a sci-fi movie, directed Arun Chandu.Produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films, Gaganachaari has been written by Siva Sai and Arun Chandu.

Arun Chandu is the director of Saajan Bakery since 1962, releasing soon. The movie has been co-written by Aju Varghese, who plays the male lead.