Aju Varghese, Indrans and Vijay Babu in Midhun Manuel’s new movie

Last Updated: Fri, Oct 15th, 2021, 11:29:24hrs
Midhun Manuel

In director Midhun Manuel Thomas’ new project, the shooting of which is currently underway, Aju Varghese, Indrans and Vijay Babu play the lead.

Vijay Babu is producing the movie under the banner of Friday Film House.

It is said to be a feel-good entertainer.

Midhun Manuel Thomas, who scripted Ohm Shaanthi Oshaana, has directed the Aadu series, Alamara, Argentina Fans Kaattoorkkadavu and last year’s blockbuster Anjaam Paathira.

He was all set to start the third part of the Aadu series and also the Hindi remake of Anjaam Paathira when Covid outbreak changed his plans. 

