Aju Varghese’ 'Sajan Bakery'  to release on Feb 12

Sajan Bakery since 1962, directed by Arun Chandu, is releasing on Feb 12. Sajan Bakery since 1962 is being produced by Dhyan Sreenivasan and Visakh Subramaniam.

Aju Varghese is playing the male lead and is also the co- writer, along with Arun Chandu and Sachin R Chandran. Lena, Grace Antony, K B Ganesh Kumar and Jaffer Idukki include the cast.