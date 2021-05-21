Aju Varghese shares a nostalgic video from 'Malarvady Arts Club'

Actor Aju Varghese has shared a video during the shooting days of Malarvady Arts Club, which was his debut movie as an actor.

Malarvady Arts Club, which came out in 2010, launched five new actors. Besides Aju, Bhagath Manuel, Harikrishnan and Geevarghese, the movie also launched one of the top heroes of Mollywood now, Nivin Pauly.