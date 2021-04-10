Akasa's new party number 'Shola' to feature 'Ludo' actor Rohit Saraf

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) "Ludo" actor Rohit Saraf will feature in the music video of singer Akasa's new party number "Shola", which drops on April 14.

"I loved the song the first time I heard it and I couldn't help but dance to it! Akasa and I had so much fun on the set and were just vibing to this infectious energy that the song has! I'm super excited that the teaser is out now," gushed Rohit about his new job at hand.