Akash Choudhary: Ever since I was a kid, my dream was to be famous

Akash talks about being part of the show and how for him it is like a dream come true.

He is over the moon for getting an opportunity to showcase his acting talent in a daily soap after being part of a reality show.

He says: "Ever since I was a kid, my dream was to be famous. I always loved the attention, loved being at the centre of the stage and getting all the limelight at events and parties. But while I wanted to be a public figure, I never thought I would become an actor. In fact, I was working as a publicist for a lifestyle brand for a couple of years when my clients approached me to shoot for them."

"That is how my journey of becoming an actor started. At the same time, I shifted to Bombay and decided to take up acting. While I've done a couple of ads and a non-fiction show, 'Bhagya Lakshmi' is my first ever fiction show. Getting a chance to be a part of this show is really surreal and I can't wait to entertain the audience."

He further adds: "I must add that my mom is very happy as she is a die-hard fan of Ekta maam, and she always wanted me to do a Balaji show. I am really glad that my dream is coming true, and I shall surely give my best for this show."

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

ila/kr