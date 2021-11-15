  1. Sify.com
Akhanda, a litmus test for Srikanth!

Source :SIFY
Last Updated: Mon, Nov 15th, 2021, 15:15:57hrs
The trailer of ‘Akhanda’ is creating a rampage on YouTube. The trailer, which was released on Sunday, clicked with Balakrishna’s fans. Loaded with Balayya’s ferocious dialogues and high-voltage action, it is a pure masala movie that one expects to see from director Boyapati.

In director Boyapati’s movies, the actors who play villain roles also gain mileage and publicity. He gave a new career to Jagapathi Babu by turning him into a villain in ‘Legend’. Now, he is introducing senior actor Srikanth in an out and out villain’s character in ‘Akhanda’. 

Srikanth is seen in a rugged avatar in the trailer. He also mouthed dialogues in Boyapati’s style. He utters: “Naaku Burada Antindi…Naku Durada Vachindi…Naku Bloodu Vachindi..Naku Gadda Vachindi..Ani Addamaina Saakulu Cheptoo Pani Aapithee.”

Srikanth has a ‘family actor’ image among the audiences. He has stopped playing lead hero roles long back, but playing a villain is a challenge is a risk for him. Will he be accepted by the audience? The film is going to be a litmus test for him.

