Akhanda aiming for a September release?

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda’ will also resume its shooting next month as the Telangana government is allowing shoots without any restrictions in the state. The film directed by Boyapati Srinu was to release on 28th May. Owing to the second wave of coronavirus, its shoot was stalled in April.

Boyapati is planning schedules from next month to wrap the entire shoot in two months. Releasing it in September is the latest plan. The film may hit the screens on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaviti in September this year.

Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy, ‘Akhanda’ has music by Thaman. Pragya Jaiswal plays an IAS officer in the movie. Poorna is the other female lead. Srikanth is making his debut as the villain, he plays one of the negative characters in this action drama.

‘Akhanda’ has successfully managed to gain attention with its teasers.

