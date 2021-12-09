Akhanda celebrates its success in Vizag

‘Akhanda’ has emerged as the biggest hit in recent times. The film may end up the highest grosser in Balakrishna’s career in its full run. Buoyed by the response, the team has been partying daily. And now, the time is for success celebrations with fans.

The film’s success meet named ‘Vijayotsava Jathara’ will be held on 9th December at MGM Grounds, Vuda Park in Vizag. Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Srikanth, director Boyapati Srinu and other members of the film will attend the event.