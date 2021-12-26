'Akhanda' team celebrates as film completes 25 days in theatres

Source say that the film is still continuing to do solid business at the box-office and that it is registering massive collections in its fourth week as well.

Chennai, Dec 26 (IANS) Director Boyapati Sreenu's mass action entertainer 'Akhanda', featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, has successfully completed 25 days in theatres, giving the Telugu film industry a reason to smile.

A delighted team decided to celebrate the success of the film. A grand celebration was organised on Saturday night which was attended by the entire team, including actor Balakrishna, director Boyapati Sreenu and producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations.

Balakrishna, Boyapati Sreenu and Miryala Ravinder Reddy presented the entire cast and crew of the movie with shields on the occasion. Distributors of the film from all the regions in the Telugu states too were part of the celebrations.

'Akhanda', which has also crossed the million-dollar-mark in overseas markets, has emerged as the highest grossing movie of Balakrishna.

