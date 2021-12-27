Akhil Akkineni bulks up body, shares new pic

He hit the gym again and bulked up look. Sharing a new picture of his hulk-like body, he promised a terrific 2022 to his fans. “There is a storm coming. I can feel it. #2022,” he captioned the image.

Akhil Akkineni underwent a complete makeover for his ongoing film, Agent, being directed by Surender Reddy. He developed six-pack abs, gained muscles.

In the picture, he is seen sitting in the gym and flaunting his biceps.

‘Agent’ is a spy thriller. Surender Reddy will present Akhil Akkineni in an altogether different way. The film also introduces Mumbai model Sakshi Vaidya as the heroine.

A major part of action stunts was recently filmed in Budapest in Europe. The unit returned to India after director Surender Reddy contracted COVID-19. He has now recovered, and the shoot will resume shortly in Hyderabad.