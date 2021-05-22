Akhil Sachdeva: Started work on 'Mere liye' the day I lost my sister to Covid

The number is composed, sung, and penned by Sachdeva. The official description of the melody reads: "The intensity of Rumi and Agastya's love + Akhil's magical touch = #MereLiye. Listen to this soulful song from #BrokenButBeautifulS3 now."

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Musician Akhil Sachdeva says his song "Mere liye", for the upcoming web series "Broken But Beautiful 3", will always have an emotional value for him because he lost his sister to Covid on the day he started creating the track.

"'Mere liye' was the last song to be made for the album. The makers wanted an out-and-out heartbreak song, and I am glad they allowed me to explore. It's a very heart-wrenching and powerful melody. The song will always be special because the day I started making it, I lost my sister to Covid," Sachdeva said.

The singer-composer-lyricist shared that he was not sure if he was ready to create the song, but then the whole vibe got him going and the song came to sound as it does right now.

Sachdeva says the song goes with the on-screen persona of Sidharth Shukla, who toplines the cast.

"There are a lot of personal emotions attached to it and it goes right with Sidharth's personality and the overall vibe of the show. I dedicate this song to my sister," he said.

"Both my songs 'Tere naal' and 'Mere liye' are powerful melodies with great sound and production value. I am expecting both to be winners. The hookline of the songs have already won hearts," he claimed.

The ALT Balaji show drops on May 29.

--IANS

