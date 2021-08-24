Akkshay Dogra on writing show about same-sex love

Talking about the story, which revolves around same-sex relationships, the 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' actor said: "At the end of the day, it doesn't matter if it's a man, woman, or anybody else, we're all human beings, that's it, period. Those emotions will always be universal. All of us would have the same kind of emotions. So eventually, emotions are completely personal. It is completely human, universal, and has no gender."

The actor also revealed how he had to use his internalised emotions to write the show. "I couldn't go out and speak to somebody asking them what they feel like. Of course, I have friends who are gay, so I have heard them talk. I have heard them express their feelings, what they have gone through and all of that. So I had kept that in mind, and then I had to internalise it myself."

While talking about unrequited love, and his own experience, Dogra said: "I have been with my wife! We've been married for 12 years, but we have been together as a couple for about 18 years. And we've known each other for 23 years. So, I have gone through whatever I have gone through with her. So, whatever I have, those experiences and emotions have come in handy. That's what I have used while writing for this web series."

'Crimes and Confessions' is an anthology that features five different stories set in different eras. The anthology is currently streaming on ALTBalaji.

