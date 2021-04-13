Akriti Kakar: Music is integral part of growing up in Bengal

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Singer Akriti Kakar has been judging music reality shows for a while, and she feels young singers in West Bengal have a lot of talent. Akriti, who currently judges "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bangla", said music is an important part of growing up among Bengalis.

"I think Bengal is a state where music is given much importance. At home, while etiquette and manners are taught, how to talk is taught, there music as well. I feel it is bred in their blood. Music is such an integral part of growing up that the best talent ends up coming from mostly Bengal or up North," she told IANS.