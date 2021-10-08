Akriti, Shaan's Durga Puja song 'Thomkiya Thomkiya' releases on Oct 9

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Singers Akriti Kakar and Shaan have collaborated for their new Durga Puja song 'Thomkiya Thomkiya', which is set to release on Saturday, October 9.

Talking about the song, composed by Kolkata-based Suvam Moitra to lyrics by Manoj Yadav, Akriti said: "It is a festive Hindi-Bangla song featuring Shaan on vocals and in our video alongside me. This collaboration was nothing short of a party! He loved the song in the first instant and gladly agreed to collaborate for this pre-Durga Puja release."