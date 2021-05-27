Akshara Haasan reveals the activity she has taken to during lockdown

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actress Akshara Haasan says if there is a one activity she has particularly taken to during lockdown, it is making jams.

"There ain't much to do. I love making jams and I have taken to it hugely. I am working on some art as well and I hope I will bring that to the audience someday. We all love jams and I can share some of that for now," Akshara, daughter of Kamal Haasan and Saarika, said.