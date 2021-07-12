Akshay Choubey talks about his directorial experience with Siddharth Sharma, Priyank Sharma

Akshay further adds about working with the two male protagonists, "Working with both Siddharth and Priyank was an enriching experience. They are both very different but very committed to their art form. While Siddharth is more of a director's actor, Priyank likes to play the field before coming to me. It's always fun because both of them have this amazing ability to surprise you like give you something you don't expect and that's a wonderful space to be in."

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) 'Puncch Beat 2' director Akshay Choubey is all elated about the show's success. He says, "This show has been like a rollercoaster ride and as a filmmaker I feel good to see my vision being appreciated."

He also shares about their working style, "As an actor, Siddharth's approach is very Lee Strasbourg. He has a method acting approach; Priyank on the other hand is more Stanislavsky style. He will use his feelings and experience to put into his role."

Despite different working styles, Akshay feels that it is fun working with them. As he says, "When it comes to work, they always had each other's back on set. There was never a moment of 'Oh, there are two leads in one frame, it's going to be complicated,' as we all know, this happens a lot on sets. However, it was not the case with these two. There were no ego battles on the sets. Whether it was their fight scenes or their dialogues, they both always helped each other out. They even shared ideas for one another, and that was very pleasant to see."

The show streams on ALTBalaji.

--IANS

ila/kr