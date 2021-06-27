Akshay Kumar announces beta release of FAU-G's Team DeathMatch mode

"Bullets will fly when #FAUG face their dushman in deadly team battles! Join the beta release of FAUG's Team DeathMatch mode. Limited slots only! #BharatKeVeer @vishygo @ncore_games_official," Akshay Kumar shared in an Instagram post.

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to social media on Sunday to announce the beta release of mobile action game FAU-G's Team DeathMatch mode.

Akshay had launched the mobile action game Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) on the occasion of India's 72nd Republic Day in January this year.

The game has been developed by Bangalore based studio nCore Games, with a concept by Akshay himself. The FAU-G game is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The game was first announced by Akshay Kumar in September 2020, post PUB-G ban.

While announcing the same, the actor had tweeted, "Supporting PM @narendramodi's AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20 per cent of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG".

