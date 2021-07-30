Akshay Kumar announces new release date of 'Bell Bottom'

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar, who is the lead actor in the film, took to Instagram to share the news of the change in the film's release date."Mission: To entertain you on the big screen. Date: August 19, 2021. Announcing the arrival of BellBottom," he wrote.Akshay even treated his fans with a new teaser of the film, wherein it is written that 'Bell Bottom' is inspired by true events.Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie also features Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.'Bell Bottom', which is touted as a spy thriller, is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. (ANI)