Akshay Kumar begins 'Raksha Bandhan' shoot

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Akshay Kumar on Monday announced commencement of his upcoming film "Raksha Bandhan". The film narrates a tale of brother-sister bond, and reunites Akshay with "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

Tagging Bhumi on Twitter, Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes."