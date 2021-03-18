Akshay Kumar begins shooting for 'Ram Setu' in Ayodhya

Akshay posted a photo where he can be seen seated on the stairs of an aircraft along with actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, his co-stars in the film.

Ayodhya, March 18 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday commenced shooting for his upcoming film "Ram Setu" here. Akshay shared the news with fans on Instagram.

"A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins.

Need special wishes from all you guys," Akshay wrote alongside the Instagram photo.

Akshay plays an archaeologist in the film, which is directed by Abhishek Sharma, produced by Vikram Malhotra and creatively produced Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. "Ram Setu" is the first Bollywood film co-produced by OTT giant Amazon Prime.

The film will be shot at multiple locations with a major part in Mumbai.

