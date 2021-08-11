  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' clocks 4 years

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' clocks 4 years

Source :ANI
Author :Sify
Last Updated: Wed, Aug 11th, 2021, 12:33:22hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Poster of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (Image source: Instagram)

It's been exactly five years to this day since the release of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.


Marking the occasion, Bhumi took to Instagram and expressed her happiness on getting the opportunity to work on the film.

"When movies become movements. So proud to be a part of this film. Full of gratitude," she wrote.
Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' attempts to spread the message of eradicating open defecation in an entertaining vein.

Actors Anupam Kher, Divyenndu Sharma, and Sudhir Pandey also featured in the social message-based film.

Bhumi also posted a video that features behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of the film.
 


'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', the 2017 released film, had managed to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.
 

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features