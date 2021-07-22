Akshay Kumar donates Rs 50 lakh to help Covid hit artists

Akshay even recorded a video message to urge people to do their bit to help the needy in such trying times."The corona epidemic has created financial problems in front of the artists, and they don't have work from the last 2 years. The artist always stands for the country when needed, and I believe in this crucial time our people will come forward and stand with the artists," he said in the video.In 2020, Akshay even contributed Rs 25 crores to PM Cares Fund, and earlier this year, Akshay and his wife Twinkle had donated over 100 oxygen concentrators to people.Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is currently shooting for Anand L Rai's film ' Raksha Bandhan'. (ANI)