Akshay Kumar drops first look poster of 'Tadap' featuring Ahan Shetty

The 'Good Newwz' star took to Twitter and shared the poster of the film which sees Ahan as he poses on a motorbike.The poster sees Ahan as he lays down on the motorbike while smoking a cigarette. The star kid is seen donning a maroon T-shirt, and a pair of loosely fitted brown pants. With a full-grown beard and neck length hair, channelling an 'angry young man' avatar, the actor is sure to win people's hearts with his debut project.Lauding the debutant and his upcoming film, the 'Namaste London' star wrote, "Totally nailed the angry young man look here, looking forward to watching you on the big screen.""Sending all my love and best wishes for #Tadap, in cinemas on 24th September," he added.Earlier in the day, the makers of the film dropped the first look of Ahan on social media.Akshay penned a note to mark the occasion, and tweeted, "Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father,@SunielVShetty's first film, Balwaan's poster and today I'm presenting yours.""So happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and@TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept," he added.Riteish Deshmukh too praised the teaser poster of 'Tadap' on Twitter and wrote, "Smashing Teaser poster of #Tadap - #AhanShetty &@TaraSutariaare nothing less is expected from the cracking combo of #SajidNadiadwala, @milanluthria, @ipritamofficial&@foxstarhindi."Ahan's debut with Sajid Nadiadwala is an addition to the legacy as Suniel Shetty too was launched by the producer.'Tadap' is a Milan Luthria directorial, starring Ahan, Tara Sutaria, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. It is being written by Rajat Arora and the soulful music in the film is by Pritam. 'Tadap' will hit big screens on September 24, 2021. (ANI)