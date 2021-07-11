Akshay Kumar gains weight for upcoming movie 'Raksha Bandhan'

"I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing," Akshay said.'Raksha Bandhan' is Anand L Rai's directorial movie, which also features Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The whole team is currently shooting for the movie in Mumbai.Meanwhile, Akshay is waiting for the release of his another film 'Sooryavanshi', which is helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film was slated to be released last year, but it had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. New details regarding the release of the cop drama have not been announced yet. (ANI)