Akshay Kumar gets poetic as he wishes wife Twinkle on her birthday

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in 'Atrangi Re', wished his wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday with a special social media post on Wednesday.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself chilling with his wife in the Maldives.

He wrote in the caption, "With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina."