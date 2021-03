Akshay Kumar grateful for 'getaway in the middle of a pandemic'

"Happy place -- Happy face. We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude."#BeachTime," Akshay wrote with the photo.

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar posted a refreshing picture with wife Twinkle Khanna. In the Instagram image Akshay posted on Thursday, the couple is seen enjoying time off work.

Akshay and Twinkle are vacationing at an undisclosed location and the picture does give away the fact that the couple is enjoying the sun and sand on a beach.

They celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary recently on January 17, and Akshay had written a beautiful message for Twinkle on the occasion.

"The surest I've ever been of a partnership... twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn't have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near. Happy anniversary Tina," he had written.

