Akshay Kumar hospitalised due to Covid-19

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has been admitted to hospital with Covid-19. Akshay took to social media on Monday to share the health update.

"Thank you everyone for your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care," Akshay Kumar tweeted.