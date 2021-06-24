Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon's 'Filhall 2' teaser to drop on June 30

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) The teaser of Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon's "Filhall 2" music video is all set to drop on June 30. Akshay shared a first-look poster of the song on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

In the image, Akshay is seen riding a bike dressed in a black shirt, blue denims and sunglasses, while Nupur, who is the sister of actress Kriti Sanon, is seen sitting behind him, holding him and resting her head on his shoulder.