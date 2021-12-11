Akshay Kumar on his 'Atrangi Re' role: I'm just a character actor in it

Crediting it as a complete Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush movie, the 'Khiladi' of Bollywood says he is just a character actor in the Anand L. Rai directorial.

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to enchant the audience with his latest role in the upcoming film 'Atrangi Re'.

Not much is known about Akshay's role in 'Atrangi Re', which is slated to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hostar.

Talking to IANS in a candid chat in the capital, Akshay said: "I am just a part of the film but this is actually Dhanush and Sara's film. They are the main lead and I am just a character in it. So, when this film came to me I liked the story."

The 54-year-old star revealed why he said 'yes' to such a character.

"The character was small but I liked it so much that I told Anand L. Rai that I will do it and he was also shocked to hear how I said 'yes' to this," said Akshay, who in 2020, was ranked as the highest-paid Bollywood actor by Forbes.

"For me, if I like the script even if I have a small role like how I did a film like 'Khakee', my character dies after the interval but I did it. I have done so many films like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' I didn't have a heroine even in 'Hera Pheri'. I do such films because I like them...I was also excited to get a chance to work with Anand L. Rai."

The actor, who has been feted with a Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civil honour by the government of India, credits Sara and Dhanush if 'Atrangi Re' does well.

On a concluding note, he said: "I am not a magician and I can't tell you what it is. There is a lot of fun in the film. There is a love story which in its own 'Atrangi' way has been shown."

--IANS

dc/kr