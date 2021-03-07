Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt birthday note for Anupam Kher

The 'Airlift' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an endearing birthday greeting for Kher, along with a striking photo of the two. He wrote, "Dear @anupampkher, have the happiest birthday. Am shooting here in Mumbai even on a Sunday...hope you're having a relaxed day in some cooler climes. Catch up soon. Love and prayers."In the picture, Akshay who sports a black shirt paired with grey pants could be seen with his arm around Anupam, who wore a white shirt along with mustard pants.The duo has previously worked together in several entertainers like, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Special 26', 'Baby', among others.Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Sooryavanshi'. He also has an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline, which include, 'Bachchan Pandey, 'Bell Bottom', 'Atrangi Re', and 'Ram Setu'. (ANI)