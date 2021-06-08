Akshay Kumar photobombs Dimple Kapadia's birthday selife with Twinkle Khanna

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle posted a lovely selfie with Dimple Kapadia that got photobombed by none other than actor Akshay Kumar."A certain someone photobombing our lovely birthday picture! Mother meanwhile is taking each year and turning it backwards like it's a Nolan movie! #ageless #birthdaygirl," Twinkle quipped.The 'Nolan' reference here is related to Dimple Kapadia's latest acting stint in ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan's movie, 'Tenet'.The mother-daughter duo can be seen happily posing for the selfie. Dimple Kapadia chose to wear a pink coloured salwar-kameez on her birthday while Twinkle was dressed up in a blue ensemble.The picture has garnered a lot of birthday wishes from fans and the film fraternity.Actor Hrithik Roshan commented: "Happy birthday Dimple aunty.""Happy birthday to the most gorgeous lady," actor Dia Mirza commented.Speaking of Dimple Kapadia, she made her Bollywood debut at the age of 16 with the film 'Bobby', which also starred late actor Rishi Kapoor. After foraying into films in 1973, Dimple Kapadia married the late superstar Rajesh Khanna in the same year and decided to take a break for some time.In 1984, she made her comeback and starred in films like 'Zakhmi Sher', 'Saagar', 'Kaash', 'Drishti' and 'Rudaali'.In 2001, she caught everyone's attention with the role of a lonely, single mother whose younger neighbour (Akshaye Khanna) falls in love with her. She also received praises for her role in 'Luck By Chance'.Her recent projects include 'Tenet' and the web show 'Tandav'. (ANI)