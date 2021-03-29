Akshay Kumar posts Holi selfie with daughter

"No bigger joy that festivities with those who are part of you. #Holihappiness #staysafe #Familyfun," Akshay wrote with the image.

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday tweeted a Holi picture with daughter Nitara. The actor and his six-year-old daughter have faces covered in 'gulaal' in the image.

Earlier in the day, Akshay had posted a cautionary tweet to fans planning to play Holi amid the ongoing pandemic, requesting them to maintain Covid protocol and not compromise on their safety.

Akshay drew from his hit song "Do me a favour let's play Holi" from his 2005 release "Waqt: Race Against Time" to make his point.

"Do me a favour let's not play Holi! Celebrate at home, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones. Wishing you all a very Happy Holi," he wrote.

Akshay has a busy season ahead with multiple releases lined up. Scheduled for release over the next months are "Sooryavanshi", "Bell Bottom" and "Prithviraj", while "Atrangi Re", "Bachchan Pandey" and "Ram Setu" are in various stages of production, too.

