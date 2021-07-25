Akshay Kumar remembers Captain Vikram Batra as he shares 'Shershaah' trailer

Sharing the trailer, superstar Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt note in remembrance of the Kargil war hero.Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared the much-awaited trailer with his fans and followers.Sharing the video and praising Sidharth for playing the war hero, he wrote, "Shershaah Trailer. What possible tribute can a reel hero give to a real hero."Continuing with the caption, the National-Award-winning actor further noted, "Except to say that your sacrifice inspired us for life, Param Vir Chakra Awardee Captain Vikram Batra!"Akshay added that he had always felt honoured that he shares his birthday with the war hero that is- 9th September."And now feel privileged to share the trailer of #Shershaah that will tell the story of your heroic sacrifice to millions of us. Jai hind!", Akshay said.'Shershash' is a true story of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra who died during the war in 1999. The movie has been helmed by Vishnu Varadhan while Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi are producing the film.Kiara Advani who will be seen playing the love interest of Sidharth will portray Dimple Cheema in the film that will release on 12 August on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)