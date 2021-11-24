Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Atrangi Re' trailer out

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming Aanand L. Rai directorial 'Atrangi Re' was released on Wednesday. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, will release on December 24.

The film is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

Talking on the occasion, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "The world of 'Atrangi Re' is 'Atrangi' indeed! The film promises to bring magic to your screens and make you believe in the power of love. The motion posters have received a phenomenal response yesterday and we are excited to show you the 'Atrangi Re' trailer!"