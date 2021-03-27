Akshay Kumar shares first look from 'Atrangi Re', pens heartfelt note on wrapping up film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Megastar Akshay Kumar on Saturday wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' and penned a thank you note for his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The actor also shared his first look from the film and going by it, one can guess that he might be playing the role of a magician.

The 'Good Newwz' star took to Twitter and shared the first look of his character from the forthcoming film.The photo sees Akshay dressed in a black designer suit and a huge hat as he holds a king of hearts card on his palm. The actor is seen smiling wickedly as he poses for the lens. Akshay seems to bear a look that has an uncanny resemblance to a magician.The 'Namaste London' star penned a note of gratitude for his co-stars and said, "It's the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can't wait for you'll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars @saraalikhan95 and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film. An @arrahman musical. Written by: #HimanshuSharma."Akshay began shooting for 'Atrangi Re' in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble.Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. 'Atrangi Re' is written by Himanshu Sharma and the musical maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil. (ANI)