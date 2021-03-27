Akshay Kumar shares still from last day of 'Atrangi Re' shoot

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared a still from the last shooting day of Anand L. Rais upcoming film "Atrangi Re", and thanked co-stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan for letting him be a part of this film.

"It's the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can't wait for you'll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars @saraalikhan95 and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film," he wrote with the Instagram picture.