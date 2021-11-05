Akshay Kumar: 'Sooryavanshi' is my ode to old-school action

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Action star Akshay Kumar has revealed why his latest release 'Sooryavanshi' is special to him in more ways than one.

Akshay on Thursday shared a still from the film, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Sharing details about what makes this movie so special to him, Akshay wrote: "I've done a lot of action in my career...hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. 'Sooryavanshi' is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old-school action but on a grander scale."